Calls for dedicated support workers in all domestic violence refuges in Ireland

Children living in a domestic violence refuge in Co Meath have expressed the importance of having a dedicated support worker, making them feel special and welcomed. The 'Where I'm At' project at Meath Women's Refuge and Support Services provides children's support workers to help young children adjust to life at the refuge. A new report from Trinity College Dublin highlights the need for these support workers in all refuges across Ireland.
