A cruise of a lifetime on a cargo ship where the maitre d’ doubles up as the ship’s tattooist

The Aranui is a cargo ship that is also a cruise ship, serving the Marquesa Islands, a lush Polynesian archipelago south of Tahiti. They’re loading mangoes on UA Huka. We are waiting in the shade, watching crates of luscious fruit being transferred to a barge for the Aranui 5. The Aranui herself is further up the deep ravine, tied to precipitous rocks, prevented from coming further by a hidden sandbank.

There are bananas too, and copra, a coconut byproduct that appears to be good for everything – from building to feeding animals. The Aranui is a cargo ship that is also a cruise ship, serving the Marquesa Islands, a lush Polynesian archipelago south of Tahiti. The ship is an intriguing mash up that looks a bit weird initially, but soon makes total sense





