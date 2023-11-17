Winnipeg MP raises concerns over university event on Palestine and Genocide

A Winnipeg member of Parliament is pushing back against an event at a local university he believes could further spur antisemitism and make Jewish students on campus feel vulnerable. Winnipeg South Centre MP Ben Carr stressed in an interview he won't tell the University of Winnipeg how to handle an event scheduled for Friday, Nov.

24 titled 'Palestine and Genocide: Reflections on Imperialism, Settler-Colonialism, and Decolonization' — but believes the university is so far abdicating its responsibility to academic integrity and needs to provide an explanation

