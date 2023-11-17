Calgary Stampeders: A Historical Journey

Wow ... what a time! It was November 1948, and Calgary's football club was just completing its fourth season - an historically perfect-ish one of 14-0-1, capped by the 12-7 triumph over the Ottawa Rough Riders in the championship game - under the 'Stampeders' moniker following five years away from the game because of the Second World War.

'They went through a bunch of names,' said Daryl Slade, the Calgary Stampeders' official historian, recalling Calgary's senior football team dating back through to 1911 Alberta Rugby Football Union campaign. 'They were the Tigers. There were the Canucks, as well. There was the 50th Battalion. Then they became the Altomah-Tigers and then became the Bronks (and Bronks-Colts) for six years through 1940. And then for the war, they shut down. 'The Stampeders name had a lot to do with the people involved in putting the team together in 1945 who were directors of the Calgary Stampede. And there was a hockey team called the Stampeders, as well. So it was accepted right awa

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

FASHİONCANADA: The Fascinating World of Brooches: A Personal JourneyFrom vintage stores to online marketplaces, this collector knows where to spot a good brooch. 'When you put on something that makes you feel powerful, you believe you can take on the world.'

Source: FashionCanada | Read more »

TSN_SPORTS: Rumours swirl around Calgary Flames as NHL trade deadline approachesDefenceman Nikita Zadorov’s name is not the only one circulating in the rumour mill in Calgary these days, but between now and the NHL trade deadline in March the Flames will have to handle the external noise that comes with pending free agents and an expected roster reset.

Source: TSN_Sports | Read more »

CTVCALGARY: Calgary's BUMP Festival Receives Grant for Street ArtCalgary's BUMP Festival has received an Asphalt Art Initiatives Grant from Bloomberg Philanthropies. The festival will use the grant to install street art projects that improve street safety, revitalize public spaces, and engage residents.

Source: CTVCalgary | Read more »

GLOBALCALGARY: Young suspects involved in fatal shooting in CalgaryExperts are alarmed at the young ages of the suspects believed to be involved in a fatal northeast Calgary shooting earlier this week.

Source: GlobalCalgary | Read more »

CTVNEWSVI: Living with Type 1 Diabetes: Mary Comeau's JourneyMary Comeau, diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes at age nine, shares her experience and educates others through her popular TikTok and YouTube channels.

Source: CTVNewsVI | Read more »

CTVCALGARY: Calgary man sentenced to prison for fatal crashA Calgary man has been sentenced to almost two years behind bars for his role in a fatal crash that occurred more than three years ago.

Source: CTVCalgary | Read more »