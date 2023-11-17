Young Professionals Embrace Remote Work as the Norm

Annie Peterson, a Queen's University commerce grad, has been working remotely from her Toronto apartment during the pandemic. Even after lockdown restrictions ended, Peterson continued to work from home and intends to do so forever. She would only consider changing jobs for a 'dream job' that is within a 30-minute commute. Despite not having face-to-face interactions, Peterson has been promoted twice and believes remote work has helped her develop valuable soft skills.

