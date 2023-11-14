The Rise of Facial Alteration in Toronto's Medical Spa Market

Facial alteration has become one of the fastest-growing segments of the medical spa market. Toronto providers are busier than ever, catering to younger clients. This trend is attributed to factors like Zoom, AI filters, and TikTok. The story follows the experience of Kianka Kamber, who gained attention for her resemblance to Kim Kardashian. She embraced the media buzz and pursued a career in the spotlight, undergoing Botox injections and dermal fillers.

The article highlights her age being a topic of discussion in the press coverage

