Toronto Considers Exhibition Place as Alternate Site for Spa and Water Park

City staff will look at whether Exhibition Place grounds could be an alternate site for a massive spa and water park proposed for Ontario Place, a city council committee has decided. Toronto city council's executive committee voted unanimously at its Tuesday meeting to ask senior city staff to explore the possibility of relocating the proposed Therme Canada spa and water park to the Exhibition Place grounds, including within the Better Living Centre site.

Staff will prepare a "preliminary feasibility assessment," after consulting the CEO of Exhibition Place, and report back to the executive committee's Dec. 5 meeting, the committee decided. The Canadian National Exhibition Association, however, is opposed to the idea of a feasibility study and to a relocation of the spa and water park on its grounds, calling it a "defective concept.

