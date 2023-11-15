Food Bank Usage in Toronto Reaches Unprecedented Crisis

The annual Who’s Hungry report from Toronto’s Daily Bread Food Bank delivers a disturbing snapshot and an even more troublesome trend about food bank usage in Canada’s largest city. The group is calling it “an unprecedented crisis.”Not only are twice as many people in Toronto accessing food banks than a year ago — one in 10, up from one in 20 — but the status in Canada of food bank users is shifting, with 24 per cent of clients having a temporary status such as a student, visitor or work visa.

This was more than double the 10 per cent figure in last year’s report. Numbers of refugee claimants were also up significantly.In September, another study by the Daily Bread Food Bank found that the number of international students in Canada had more than doubled in the last decade, from 300,000 in 2013 to 800,000 this year. It also found that federal government guidelines stipulate that students must haveThe government website does not stipulate what the $10,000 is meant to cover, only that it is in addition to tuition fee

