Sweden defeats Denmark in the opening match of the 2024 world women's hockey championship

Lina Ljungblom scored the winning goal as Sweden opened up the 2024 world women's hockey championship with a 3-1 win over Denmark on Wednesday. Lundin also set up Josefin Bouveng's insurance goal in the third period.

Sweden's Felizia Wikner-Zienkiewicz opened the scoring around the midway point of the second period. Nicoline Jensen scored for Denmark with eight and a half minutes remaining. Swedish goaltender Emma Soderberg faced just five shots. Nordstrom made 36 saves for Denmark.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BurnabyNOW_News / 🏆 14. in CA

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Canada Soccer unveils 2024 home, away match kitsCanada Soccer unveiled their 2024 home and away match kits Monday that will be worn on the pitch this year by the men's and women's national teams.

Source: TSN_Sports - 🏆 80. / 51 Read more »

Trump can't match Biden's 2024 fundraising, Republican's campaign saysExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 45. / 63 Read more »

Trump can't match Biden's 2024 fundraising, Republican's campaign saysExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 45. / 63 Read more »

Krystyna Pyszkova from Czech Republic crowned Miss World 2024After the reigning Miss World, Karoline Bielawska of Poland, passed the crown to her, Pyszkova waved to the large crowd at the Jio World Convention Center and hugged some of the other contestants.

Source: CTVNationalNews - 🏆 82. / 51 Read more »

World Video Game Hall of Fame: here are the 2024 finalistsThe 12 finalists for the World Video Game Hall of Fame this year draw from four decades of gaming, from Atari Asteroids, played on coin-fed consoles in arcades, to Guitar Hero, for living-room rockers who compete on a plastic guitar.

Source: CP24 - 🏆 30. / 67 Read more »

Designing the Future: The 2024 Red Dot Winners That Are Shaping Our WorldDiscover the pinnacle of design excellence with our showcase of the Red Dot Award winners. This article presents a curated selection of 20 groundbreaking products, each exemplifying outstanding design quality and innovation.

Source: boredpanda - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »