World Central Kitchen Condemns Israeli Attack on Aid Workers in Gaza

World Central Kitchen, a charity founded by chef José Andrés, has condemned the Israeli attack on its aid workers in Gaza. The incident, which Andrés called a 'direct attack' on humanitarian workers, resulted in the death of six individuals from different countries. Andrés emphasized that their work is based on the belief that food is a universal human right, regardless of one's background or beliefs.

He urged the Israeli government to open more land routes for food and medicine and to cease killing civilians and aid workers. World Central Kitchen has been delivering food aid in northern Gaza through a maritime corridor from Cyprus

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



HuffPostCanada / 🏆 61. in CA

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

World Central Kitchen charity halts Gaza operations after apparent Israeli strike kills 7 workersDEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — An apparent Israeli airstrike killed seven aid workers with World Central Kitchen, leading the charity to suspend delivery Tuesday of vital food aid to Gaza, where Israel’s offensive has pushed hundreds of thousands o

Source: PGCitizen - 🏆 65. / 51 Read more »

World Central Kitchen charity halts Gaza operations after apparent Israeli strike kills 7 workersDEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — An apparent Israeli airstrike killed seven aid workers with World Central Kitchen, leading the charity to suspend delivery Tuesday of vital food aid to Gaza, where Israel’s offensive has pushed hundreds of thousands o

Source: BurnabyNOW_News - 🏆 14. / 77 Read more »

World Central Kitchen charity halts Gaza operations after Israeli strike kills 7 workersDEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — An Israeli airstrike killed seven aid workers with World Central Kitchen, leading the charity to suspend delivery Tuesday of vital food aid to Gaza, where Israel’s offensive has pushed hundreds of thousands of Palesti

Source: SooToday - 🏆 8. / 85 Read more »

World Central Kitchen charity halts Gaza operations after Israeli strike kills 7 workersDEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — An Israeli airstrike killed seven aid workers with World Central Kitchen, leading the charity to suspend delivery Tuesday of vital food aid to Gaza, where Israel’s offensive has pushed hundreds of thousands of Palesti

Source: PGCitizen - 🏆 65. / 51 Read more »

World Central Kitchen charity halts Gaza operations after Israeli strike kills 7 workersDEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — An Israeli airstrike killed seven aid workers with World Central Kitchen, leading the charity to suspend delivery Tuesday of vital food aid to Gaza, where Israel’s offensive has pushed hundreds of thousands of Palesti

Source: BurnabyNOW_News - 🏆 14. / 77 Read more »

World Central Kitchen charity halts Gaza operations after Israeli strike kills 7 workersAn Israeli airstrike killed seven aid workers with World Central Kitchen, leading the charity to suspend delivery Tuesday of vital food aid to Gaza, where Israel's offensive has pushed hundreds of thousands of Palestinians to the brink of starvation.

Source: CTVNews - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »