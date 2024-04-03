World's Oldest Man Dies at 114

Juan Vicente Perez Mora, the world's oldest man, has died at the age of 114, according to Guinness World Records. Originally from San Jose de Bolivar, a small village on the west side of Venezuela, he started his first job at age five – helping his brothers and father harvest coffee and sugar cane.

As an adult, he became a sheriff responsible for resolving land disputes. He and his wife, Rosario Gardia, were together for 60 years until she died in 1997.

