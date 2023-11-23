Starbucks fires barista who helped unionize Vancouver store

In February, then 20-year-old barista Frédérique Martineau helped unionize the Vancouver Starbucks where she worked as a shift supervisor. In September, the company closed the store. And this month, Starbucks fired Martineau, who had moved to another outlet. Martineau, who had worked at the company for five years, said she was fired for what she calls vague reasons related to the corporation’s “standard of communication.

” But she believes the real reason is her organizing work with the United Steelworkers, which wants to unionize the coffee giant’s locations in British Columbia and Alberta. Martineau said things changed after her organizing efforts. “I don’t think they ever wanted me. I think they knew what they were going to do.” In a statement, a Starbucks spokesperson said no employee “has been or will be disciplined or separated for supporting, organizing or otherwise engaging in lawful union activity.” The company did not respond to specific questions about why Martineau was fire





