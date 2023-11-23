Pierre Poilievre sidesteps question on 'wanted' poster of senator

Pierre Poilievre today sidestepped the question of whether his Opposition House Leader went too far in posting a “wanted” poster of a senator that led to angry calls to her office, racist abuse and a threatening phone call. The federal Conservative Leader was asked at a news conference about Andrew Scheer’s tactic, which came during a debate over proposed carbon-pricing legislation, but did not directly address that point in his answer.
Poilievre said if someone has made a threat, they should be held accountable. “I receive threats all the time as do members of my caucus. It’s terrible when it happens,” he told journalists.The Senate has been debating a bill that the Conservatives support, which would remove the federal carbon tax from propane and natural gas used on farms for grain drying, barn heating, and other purposes. “Our call is for people to let these senators know that there should be no more carbon tax on our farmers because we already can’t afford the price of food. We encourage people to make those calls in a respectful, intelligent way,” he sai
