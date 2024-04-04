Three former Supreme Court justices have joined more than 600 members of the British legal profession in calling for the government to halt arms sales to Israel , saying it could make Britain complicit in genocide in Gaza . Echoing the growing number of opposition politicians who have called for a halt to British arms sales , the three justices joined other barristers, former judges and legal academics in urging Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to change policy.

Sunak has faced growing political pressure after seven aid workers, including three British nationals, were killed by an Israeli airstrike in the besieged enclave this week. "The provision of military assistance and material to Israel may render the UK complicit in genocide as well as serious breaches of International Humanitarian Law," the judges and barristers said in a 17-page letter

School Lunch Education Supreme Court British Legal Profession Arms Sales Israel Genocide Gaza Opposition Politicians Rishi Sunak International Humanitarian Law

Canada Latest News, Canada Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



SaltWire Network / 🏆 45. in CA

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

South Shore school lunch program setting the standardBusiness activity in Germany's services sector stabilised in March, ending a five-month sequence of contractions in activity, a survey showed on Thursday.

Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 45. / 63 Read more »

South Shore school lunch program setting the standardMore than five months ago the Raptors and Minnesota Timberwolves opened the season by playing each other in Toronto. So much has happened since the Raptors surprisingly handed new head coach Darko Rajakovic his first win. Five of the nine Raptors who played at least 10 minutes in that game are no longer with the team, all-star Scottie Barnes and starting centre Jakob Poeltl have been injured for weeks now and Toronto has only won 22 of the next 75 games, while Minnesota has the best record in the Western Conference following Wednesday’s 133-85 obliteration in Minneapolis, the most decisive defeat in franchise history.The Raptors came in as a 17.5-point underdog and that ended up being pretty generous, as the team got completely outclassed, making it 15 straight losses, two away from tying the franchise record

Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 45. / 63 Read more »

South Shore school lunch program setting the standardA staunch friend of Taiwan's will this summer take over as the top U.S. diplomat in Taipei, three sources briefed on the matter said, roughly coinciding with the island's new president taking office at a time of rising tensions with China.

Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 45. / 63 Read more »

South Shore school lunch program setting the standardAustralian insurer Suncorp Group sells its New Zealand life insurance business to Resolution Life for NZ$410 million ($246.53 million), leading to a surge in its shares.

Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 45. / 63 Read more »

South Shore school lunch program setting the standardAccused murderer Dean Penney's bail hearing date has been changed. Penney is charged with the first-degree murder of his estranged wife, Jennifer Hillier-Penney. The hearing was originally set for April 15-17 but has been rescheduled for June 19-21. A status update will be provided on May 15.

Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 45. / 63 Read more »

South Shore school lunch program setting the standardIn Baghdad's Green Zone, a heavily fortified legacy from Iraq's war-torn years, the glitzy Qatar-financed Rixos hotel is taking shape, highlighting growing investment interest from Gulf Arab states.

Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 45. / 63 Read more »