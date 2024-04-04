South Shore school lunch program setting the standard

Accused murderer Dean Penney's bail hearing date has been changed. Penney is charged with the first-degree murder of his estranged wife, Jennifer Hillier-Penney. The hearing was originally set for April 15-17 but has been rescheduled for June 19-21.

A status update will be provided on May 15.

