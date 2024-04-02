Shortfalls in Provincial Busing Grants for Thunder Bay-Area School Boards

The amount of provincial busing grants for most Thunder Bay-area school boards was less than what was needed for the current school year, budget figures show. Shortfalls between grant amounts and what was budgeted for busing services were experienced by three of the four area school boards. The shortfalls occurred even though the Ministry of Education said it collectively provided the boards with 'an 8.5 per cent increase (in grants) since 2022-23.

' The ministry said nearly $19 million was provided for busing to the four Thunder Bay area boards, including the two largest: Lakehead District School Board and Thunder Bay Catholic District School Board. In addition to experiencing gaps between grant and budget amounts, some boards warned last month that 15 percent of students currently able to ride a school bus may not be eligible starting in September due to provincially mandated distance criteria changes

