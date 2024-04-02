Thunder Bay Chamber of Commerce Shift: Thunder Bay's Young Professionals Network Returns

A new chapter is beginning for the Thunder Bay Chamber of Commerce Shift: Thunder Bay's Young Professionals Network. The network, which was developed by young professionals more than 10 years ago, fell by the wayside due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This month, Shift returns with opportunities for networking and collaboration among people between 19 and 40 years of age from a variety of professions and backgrounds.
Charla Robinson, president of the Thunder Bay Chamber of Commerce, explained that as young professionals, they recognized a gap and saw a need for a venue to connect with other young professionals. "They started a networking group and that grew to a very successful group that they incorporated with their own board of directors, all led by young professionals in the 19- to 40-year-old range," Robinson said. "They focused on networking, professional development, skills development, those sorts of things
