Fire Breaks Out in Calgary Building

Calgary Fire Department said crews were called just before 6 p.m. Monday after smoke and flames were seen coming from the third floor of a building on Deer Run Boulevard Southeast. "Due to the large volume of smoke on arrival and growing fire conditions on the roof of the structure, responding crews called a working fire and a second alarm," the "Crews began an attack on the fire from both outside and inside the structure while conducting a search and evacuation of the premises.

"A ladder truck was used to attack the fire from an elevated position and bring the fire under control." In a news release, the Calgary Fire Department said crews were called just before 6 p.m. after smoke and flames were seen coming from the third floor of a building on Deer Run Boulevard Southeast. No injuries were reported

