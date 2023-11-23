San Diego Resident Dies from Tickborne Illness

The disease, spread through the bite of an infected tick that lives primarily on dogs, is in epidemic levels in Northern Mexico. Public health officials are warning the public to be aware of tickborne illnesses after a San Diego resident died from A San Diego resident traveled to the Baja California region before becoming sick and later dying, the County of San Diego Communications Office reported Tuesday. They did not specify an exact timeline.

This is prompting San Diego County public health officials to raise awareness of Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever. Humans and dogs can contract the disease from a tick bite. Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever is treated with antibiotics most efficiently when a person is diagnosed within the first week. Those with the disease can develop a spotted red rash. Early symptoms include fever, headaches, and stomach upset, so health officials warn anyone with insect bites or who recently traveled to report it to a docto





