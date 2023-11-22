HEAD TOPICS

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's Stylish Outfits at Formula 1 Grand Prix

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky showcased their stylish outfits at the Formula 1 Grand Prix in Las Vegas, proving once again that they are a match made in style heaven.

If we were to crown a king and queen of modern fashion Rihanna and A$AP Rocky would be frontrunners for the throne. With a love of fashion and a seemingly innate ability to look cool in just about anything, the duo have proven time and time again that they’re a match made in style heaven. And the pair just went the extra mile (see what we did there?) with their latest looks at the Formula 1 Grand Prix in Las Vegas.

Naturally, Rih and Rocky’s outfits looked as simpatico as ever during multiple appearances at the high-profile sporting weekend, including attending the November 17 launch ofFor the outing, Rocky donned pieces from the new collection, which included baggy blue pants detailed with white stitching and a neon green graphic tee underneath a grey logo-adorned jacket. To accessorize his race weekend wear, he wore a seatbelt-style belt, a navy blue baseball cap, neon yellow shoes and matching neon gloves from his latest brand partnership. Rihanna matched her beau’s vibe with a long, multi-pocketed dark brown leather jacket that featured a high collar and silver embellishment

