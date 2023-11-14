Revived Ontario Liberal Party Could Reshape Queen's Park

The last few months have produced pieces of a puzzle that could reshape Queen's Park. A revived Ontario Liberal Party is inching toward being officially recognized in the legislature — a privilege coming with important resources that it hasn't enjoyed since 2018. In the meantime, how a couple more dominoes fall before the end of the year could present the potential for a non-traditional arrangement that would offer a new challenge to Premier Doug Ford's government even sooner.

With nine seats, the Liberals hold their highest tally since before the 2018 election, which reduced them to seven MPPs. Their current total leaves them three short of recognition by the legislature

