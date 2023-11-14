Social-media creators, podcasts won't be regulated under Liberal online streaming law. Federal government anti-hate envoys discuss rising Islamophobia, antisemitism in Canada amid Israel-Hamas war. The Canadian government is doubling the pollution price rebate rural top-up rate, and implementing a three-year pause to the federal carbon price on deliveries of heating oil in all jurisdictions where the federal fuel charge is in effect, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Thursday.

During his historic visit, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy offered repeated thanks to Canada for its continued support for his country as it continues to defend itself from Russia's invasion. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Canada will be making a $650 million 'multi-year commitment' for further Ukraine aid. Recap CTVNews.ca's minute-by-minute updates. Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre spent the summer speaking about housing affordability, a core focus that attendees at the party's Quebec City convention were quick to praise him for

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

TERRACESTANDARD: Conservative Leader Blames Trudeau for Diplomatic Chill with India Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre accuses Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of damaging the relationship with India and calls for a professional approach towards Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government.

Source: TerraceStandard | Read more »

PGCİTİZEN: Ex-Prime Minister David Cameron makes shock return to UK government as foreign secretaryLONDON (AP) — Former British Prime Minister David Cameron made a shock return to high office on Monday, becoming foreign secretary in a major shakeup of the Conservative government that also saw the firing of divisive Home Secretary Suella Braverman.

Source: PGCitizen | Read more »

SOOTODAY: Ex-Prime Minister David Cameron makes shock return to UK government as foreign secretaryLONDON (AP) — Former British Prime Minister David Cameron made a shock return to high office on Monday, becoming foreign secretary in a major shakeup of the Conservative government that also saw the firing of divisive Home Secretary Suella Braverman.

Source: SooToday | Read more »

BURNABYNOW_NEWS: Ex-Prime Minister David Cameron makes shock return to UK government as foreign secretaryLONDON (AP) — Former British Prime Minister David Cameron made a shock return to high office on Monday, becoming foreign secretary in a major shakeup of the Conservative government that also saw the firing of divisive Home Secretary Suella Braverman.

Source: BurnabyNOW_News | Read more »

PGCİTİZEN: Ex-Prime Minister David Cameron makes shock return to UK government as foreign secretaryLONDON (AP) — Former British Prime Minister David Cameron made a shock return to high office on Monday, becoming foreign secretary in a major shakeup of the Conservative government that also saw the firing of divisive Home Secretary Suella Braverman.

Source: PGCitizen | Read more »

CTVNEWS: Emirates Makes $52 Billion Aircraft Purchase, Chinese Shoppers Scrimp, and MoreEmirates opens Dubai Air Show with a $52 billion aircraft purchase from Boeing. Worried Chinese shoppers affect Singles' Day shopping. COVID-19 aid thieves make extravagant purchases. Americans' tipping habits revealed in a new survey. Concerns raised about grocery code of conduct in Canada . Statistics Canada estimates parents' lifetime spending on children. Two-parent households turn to food banks in Canada . Canada 's inflation rate decreases to 3.

Source: CTVNews | Read more »