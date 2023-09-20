Debilitating Depression: A Silent Struggle

Loss. That's the word that comes to mind when Linda Riches thinks of the debilitating depression that robbed her of the ability to fully care for her son, advance in her career and pursue her goal of a PhD in education. Riches, 67, said she was prescribed at least a dozen antidepressants, starting in her 30s, but they failed to lift her mood while she missed a lot of days in her job as a high school teacher.

When she would return to work, she felt isolated and alone among co-workers she believed would have responded differently if she'd had a physical illness. 'If you've been off because of a mental health issue, people just don't want to talk about it. So they ignore it. Nobody wants to come and say, 'Is there anything I can do to help you?' ' she said from her home near Prince George, B.C. Years went by as she started to lose hope before one medication turned out to be the right fi

