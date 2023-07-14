Premier's Office in Manitoba Undergoes Changes

The Premier’s Office in Manitoba had the air of an abandoned bunker last month: shelves bare, personal effects hastily removed, dust motes dancing in the sunbeams.

The only remnant of the previous tenant, Heather Stefanson, whose Progressive Conservatives held power in Manitoba for seven years, was ahad moved just one item into the dark, oak-panelled office: a buffalo skull, a remnant of the sacred midsummer Sundance – and a reminder of the healing and renewal that led him to this office after a youth spent headed in the opposite direction. Next door, a hodgepodge of Mr. Kinew’s suit jackets, spare ties, and framed art were piled in the office of his Principal Secretary, Emily Coutts. “He really needs to deal with that,” she murmured to no one in particular, as a pair of techies tried to get the phones working. Ms. Coutts, 28, was, in that moment, fine-tuning a news release announcing that the board of the Manitoba Public Insurance Corporation was being fired en masse, an effort to get the Crown corporation’s 1,700 employees – on strike since August – back to wor

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

BURNABYNOW_NEWS: 'One Manitoba': Wab Kinew sworn in as Manitoba premier along with new NDP cabinetWINNIPEG — Manitoba 's new premier, Wab Kinew, and his cabinet have been sworn in with a ceremony that featured traditional Indigenous music and dancing. He led the New Democrats to victory on Oct.

Source: BurnabyNOW_News | Read more »

SOOTODAY: 'One Manitoba': Wab Kinew sworn in as Manitoba premier along with new NDP cabinetWINNIPEG — Manitoba 's new premier, Wab Kinew, and his cabinet have been sworn in with a ceremony that featured traditional Indigenous music and dancing. He led the New Democrats to victory on Oct.

Source: SooToday | Read more »

TİMESCOLONİST: 'One Manitoba': Wab Kinew sworn in as Manitoba premier along with new NDP cabinetWINNIPEG — Manitoba 's new premier, Wab Kinew, and his cabinet have been sworn in with a ceremony that featured traditional Indigenous music and dancing. He led the New Democrats to victory on Oct.

Source: timescolonist | Read more »

PGCİTİZEN: 'One Manitoba': Wab Kinew sworn in as Manitoba premier along with new NDP cabinetWINNIPEG — Manitoba 's new premier, Wab Kinew, and his cabinet have been sworn in with a ceremony that featured traditional Indigenous music and dancing. He led the New Democrats to victory on Oct.

Source: PGCitizen | Read more »

SUDBURYDOTCOM: 'One Manitoba': Wab Kinew sworn in as Manitoba premier along with new NDP cabinetWINNIPEG — Manitoba 's new premier, Wab Kinew, and his cabinet have been sworn in with a ceremony that featured traditional Indigenous music and dancing. He led the New Democrats to victory on Oct.

Source: sudburydotcom | Read more »

SOOTODAY: Premier Wab Kinew: From rapper to reporter to Manitoba's top political officeWINNIPEG — Rap artist. Journalist. Economics student. Premier. Wab Kinew's path as a young man, including several brushes with the law and some convictions, did not appear a likely path tobecoming the first First Nations premier of a province.

Source: SooToday | Read more »