The Show's Authenticity Shines in the New Season

Making the show always came from a really honest place, and if I lost any of that, it would have felt wrong. Rest assured, the show—which follows gender expansive millennial Sabi Mehboob (Baig) as they try to figure out what they want from their work, life, love and relationships—is still doing all the things fans love it for.

It’s hilarious in that wry, laugh-out-loud kind of way; it’s unflinchingly awkward in ways that will have you simultaneously cringing while nodding your head out of relatability; and it’s warm and open in ways that make everyone feel seen and heard. But as Sabi has grown as a character, so, too, have the show and the people making it. “In some ways, making this season felt more effortless,” says Baig. “The story really came intuitively—it was challenging, for sure, but we weren’t trying so hard to please everybody. This season felt like the show was the truest to itself, if that makes any sense

