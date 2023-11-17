HEAD TOPICS

Canada's Trucking Industry Seeks Immigrants to Fill Thousands of Jobs

Canada's trucking industry is looking for new immigrants to fill at least 9,600 truck-driving jobs immediately, and tens of thousands more vacancies in the next couple of years. Canada has developed several immigration policies to grant work permits and permanent resident status to foreign workers who are experienced truck drivers in their home country.

Canada's trucking industry is seeking new immigrants to fill thousands of truck-driving jobs. There are currently 23,532 driver vacancies, with an expected increase to 55,000 by 2024. Canada has implemented immigration policies to grant work permits and permanent resident status to experienced truck drivers. Applicants need at least five months of continuous work experience to qualify for these jobs.

