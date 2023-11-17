Canada's Trucking Industry Seeks Immigrants to Fill Thousands of Jobs

Canada's trucking industry is seeking new immigrants to fill thousands of truck-driving jobs. There are currently 23,532 driver vacancies, with an expected increase to 55,000 by 2024. Canada has implemented immigration policies to grant work permits and permanent resident status to experienced truck drivers. Applicants need at least five months of continuous work experience to qualify for these jobs.

