Patients with mental illness face barriers for medication approval, Gaza hospital raided, and more

Patients treated for mental illness face more barriers for medication approval and access, study finds. Raw pet food, cattle linked to drug-resistant salmonella outbreak affecting mainly kids: PHAC. Israeli military forces raid Gaza's largest hospital in operation against Hamas.

The Israeli military raided Gaza's largest hospital early Wednesday, conducting what it called a 'precise and targeted operation against Hamas in a specified area' of the facility, which has been the site of a standoff with the ruling militant group. Police in England arrested a man Tuesday on suspicion of manslaughter in the death of American ice hockey player Adam Johnson, whose neck was cut by a skate during a game. A former Canadian soldier who protested the federal government's COVID-19 vaccine requirements is facing a maximum punishment of dismissal with disgrace after pleading guilty in a military court Tuesday. Across the country, millions of families are struggling to put food on the table

CP24: Palestinian Authorities Call for Cease-Fire to Evacuate Patients Trapped in Gaza HospitalPalestinian authorities on Tuesday called for a cease-fire to evacuate three dozen newborns and other patients trapped inside Gaza's biggest hospital as Israeli forces battled Hamas in the streets just outside and seized more ground across northern Gaza.

GLOBEANDMAİL: Israeli Forces Battle Hamas Outside Gaza Hospital, Trapping Patients InsideIsraeli forces encircle Shifa Hospital, claiming it is used by Hamas as a command base. Hospital staff and Hamas deny the claim. Patients and staff are trapped inside with dwindling supplies and no electricity.

GLOBALNATİONAL: Salmonella Outbreak Linked to Raw Pet Food and Cattle Contact in CanadaThe Public Health Agency of Canada ( PHAC ) has reported an outbreak of salmonella infections across the country. The agency, along with the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) and Health Canada, is investigating the outbreak and has identified raw pet food and cattle contact as possible sources.

GLOBEANDMAİL: Conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza ContinuesThe conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza continues, with casualties surpassing 11,000. Israel has retaliated with daily air and land strikes, while Hamas militants stormed into Israel, resulting in an estimated 1,200 deaths and 240 hostages. The ongoing conflict has led to a dire situation at Gaza's main hospital, where patients, including newborns, are dying due to a lack of fuel. Israel claims the hospital is being used as a headquarters for Hamas fighters, while Hamas denies this.

GLOBEANDMAİL: Teenage Student in Gaza Dreams of RevengeA teenage student in Gaza expresses her desire for revenge after witnessing the destruction caused by Israeli fire.

CTVNEWS: Canadians forced to leave loved ones behind in Gaza StripSome Canadians who escaped the Gaza Strip say Canada's definition of family means they had to make the heartbreaking choice to leave loved ones behind.

