Top 10 Most Stolen Vehicles in Ontario Revealed

With auto theft on the rise in Ontario, you might be wondering how much of a target your vehicle is. Équité Association, an organization that works to eradicate crime on behalf of the Canadian property and casualty insurance industry, has released a list of the top 10 most stolen vehicles in the province this last year. Topping the list are the Honda CR-V, which was also the most commonly stolen vehicle in the country, the Lexus RX Series and the Dodge RAM 1500 Series.

The organization says auto theft increased by 48 per cent in Ontario and by 50 per cent in Quebec in 2022, which it said were 'historical highs'

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

TİMESCOLONİST: New Car Dealers Association of B.C. Raises Concerns Over Zero Emission Vehicle LegislationThe president and CEO of the New Car Dealers Association of B.C. expresses concerns over the unintended consequences and impact on affordability of the recently introduced zero emission vehicle legislation in the province.

Source: timescolonist | Read more »

CTVOTTAWA: Unknown suspects pour paint on tombstone in Ontario cemetery Ontario Provincial Police is investigating after unknown suspects poured paint onto a tombstone in a local cemetery. OPP officer in Killaloe, Ont. responded to a call involving damage to a tombstone on Nov. 6 just before 8 p.m. at a cemetery on Highway 127, in the Township of South Algonquin near Algonquin Provincial Park.OPP did not give further details on the suspects or whether the tombstone was targeted. Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Killaloe OPP Detachment at 613-757-2600 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS orIsraeli military says its forces have entered Gaza hospital The Israeli military says its forces have entered Gaza's Shifa Hospital, the site of a lengthy standoff. The army has surrounded the facility as part of its ground offensive against Hamas. Israeli authorities claim the militant group conceals military operations in the facility. But with hundreds of patients and medical personnel inside, it has refrained from entering

Source: ctvottawa | Read more »

SUDBURYDOTCOM: Ontario's Slow Publication of Death Statistics Frustrates Public Health Experts Ontario publishes death statistics at a slower pace compared to other provinces and countries, causing frustration among public health experts. The slow processes hinder the identification of emerging public health issues. Experts highlight the efficiency of the US and Scotland in publishing mortality data.

Source: sudburydotcom | Read more »

CTVTORONTO: Auto Theft in Ontario Reaches Historic Highs with Honda CR-Vs as Most Stolen VehicleAccording to a recent report, auto theft in Ontario reached “historic highs” last year, with Honda CR-Vs being the most stolen vehicle in the province. Honda CR-V SUVs were also the most stolen cars in Canada overall. The increase in auto theft s in Ontario and Quebec has put Canada in the spotlight internationally as a source country for illegal trade. Auto theft is not just an insurance problem but a serious issue threatening public safety and funding organized crime and terrorism.

Source: CTVToronto | Read more »

SUDBURYDOTCOM: Revived Ontario Liberal Party Could Reshape Queen's ParkA revived Ontario Liberal Party is inching toward being officially recognized in the legislature, potentially offering a new challenge to Premier Doug Ford's government.

Source: sudburydotcom | Read more »

CBCNEWS: Ontario to Ban Unpaid Trial Shifts for Restaurant and Hospitality Workers Ontario is planning to explicitly ban unpaid trial shifts for restaurant and hospitality workers. The legislation also strengthens rules against deducting employee wages in the event of a dine-and-dash. .

Source: CBCNews | Read more »