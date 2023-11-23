Ottawa Senators' Global Series Success Followed by Disastrous Run

The Ottawa Senators swept the NHL Global Series in Sweden in 2017 but experienced a disastrous run and fall once back in North America. They only won one game out of their next 13, sinking their playoff aspirations.





Ottawa Senators defeat Minnesota Wild in NHL Global SeriesThe Ottawa Senators defeated the Minnesota Wild 2-1 in a shootout during the NHL Global Series in Stockholm, Sweden. Josh Norris scored the winning goal, extending Ottawa's winning streak to three games. Goaltender Anton Forsberg made history as the first Swedish native goalkeeper to win a NHL regular-season game in the country.

Former Ottawa Senators goalie Craig Anderson to retire as a Senator todayCraig Anderson, who holds the most wins of any Ottawa Senators goaltender, will sign a one-day contract with the team to officially retire as an Ottawa Senator.

Former Ottawa Senators goalie Craig Anderson retires as a SenatorCraig Anderson, who holds the most wins of any Ottawa Senators goaltender, signed a one-day contract with the team to officially retire as an Ottawa Senator.

GARRIOCH: Craig Anderson ends his brilliant career with the Ottawa SenatorsExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

NHL suspends Ottawa Senators forward Shane Pinto 41 games for gamblingNEW YORK — Ottawa Senators forward Shane Pinto has been suspended 41 games by the NHL for 'activities relating to sports wagering,' the league announced Thursday. The NHL said in a statement it found no evidence Pinto made any wagers on its games.

NHL suspends Ottawa Senators forward Shane Pinto 41 games for gamblingNEW YORK — Ottawa Senators forward Shane Pinto has been suspended 41 games by the NHL for 'activities relating to sports wagering,' the league announced Thursday. The NHL said in a statement it found no evidence Pinto made any wagers on its games.

