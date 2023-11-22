Instagram's Favorite Makeup Artist Talks Education and Success

“It’s really humbling that people have a certain level of comfort with me,” says Instagram’s favourite makeup artist.“I’ve realized that education is my sweet spot. People seem to like the way I break things down,” says makeup artist. “I make it easy for them to wrap their heads around concepts so they can be successful with the makeup look they’re doing.

” Indeed, the England-born, New York-raised makeup artist is clear, concise, and almost impossibly helpful in the way she explains makeup tips. Hughes is calling from her home in Brooklyn, and her face appears on my screen while she’s mid-makeup application, applying the finishing touches to her radiant skin (courtesy of her very first product launch,, made up of an illuminating pigment available in four shades, a clear serum and a brush) first thing on a cold Monday morning. We chat about makeup (duh) and I tell her I’m having trouble with the lasting power of the cream and sheer tint products in my routine. “I need to ask some questions,” she say





FashionCanada » / 🏆 35. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Eskasoni artist Nancy Oakley receives 2023 Indigenous Artist Recognition AwardExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 45. / 63 Read more »

This Artist Continues To Create Quirky And Dark Comics With Twisted Endings (21 New Pics)Marius, the creator of 'Whoops' comics from Norway, is continuing to make hilarious, quirky comics that definitely will keep you entertained with unpredictable plots and twists.

Source: boredpanda - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »

Russian artist who staged anti-war supermarket protest faces eight years in jailExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 45. / 63 Read more »

Whoops: 21 Quirky Comics With Unpredictable Endings By This Norwegian Artist (New Pics)Marius, the creator of 'Whoops' comics from Norway, is continuing to make hilarious, quirky comics that definitely will keep you entertained with unpredictable plots and twists.

Source: boredpanda - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »

Airbnb to Debut ‘Guest Favorite’ Listings, AI Tools in Reliability PushAirbnb Inc. will roll out new features and artificial intelligence tools in a product refresh meant to increase reliability on its app.

Source: BNNBloomberg - 🏆 83. / 50 Read more »

MEET THE MAKER: Johanna Rosolen always loved the idea of being a practising artistExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 45. / 63 Read more »