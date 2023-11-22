New Tower Revealed in Burnaby's Brentwood Neighbourhood

Shape Properties and Arcadis IBI Group also submitted an alternate proposal for a 61-storey tower with a six-storey office podium. The heart of Burnaby's Brentwood neighbourhood, The Amazing Brentwood, continues to grow, with details about the sprawling master plan's next tower revealed earlier this month ahead of a public hearing set for the end of November.

The Amazing Brentwood received final approval from Burnaby City Council in September 2013 and has seen the shopping centre formerly known as Brentwood Town Centre gradually morph into a bustling community built around a transformed mall, located at the intersection of Lougheed Highway and Willingdon Avenue, across the street from the Millennium Line SkyTrain's Brentwood Town Centre Station. Tower Seven will be located by the northwest corner of the 28-acre site, which was formerly home to a Zellers and is currently being used by Shape Properties as their sales centre. Shape Properties submitted its rezoning application for Tower Seven earlier this year





