Ontario's Slow Publication of Death Statistics Frustrates Public Health Experts

Ontario publishes statistics about death more slowly than nearly any other province, frustrating public health experts who say that the sluggish processes miss the chance to spot emerging public health issues quickly. Other jurisdictions, such as the US and Scotland, are much faster in publishing mortality data.

