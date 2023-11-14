Conservative Leader Poilievre Targets Seats in Northern Ontario

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre appears to be focusing on capturing seats in northern Ontario — a politically important region with a small number of ridings — as polling suggests the party's support continues to grow. In recent weeks, Poilievre has attacked Liberal and NDP MPs in northern Ontario in the House of Commons while his party has run ads aimed at flipping seats in the region.

