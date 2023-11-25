No Hard Feelings: Jennifer Lawrence's Return to Hollywood

Looking for your next binge-worthy series or film to add to your streaming queue? Check back with Village Life every Friday for Jordan Parker's comprehensive insights on the week's most buzz-worthy programs from top streaming services like Netflix, Crave, Amazon Prime, and beyond. On Crave – No Hard Feelings (releases Friday) Jennifer Lawrence is am absolute force, and became an Oscar-winner at a young age. Then – for a while at least – she disappeared.
No Hard Feelings marks her first starring role in a Hollywood feature since 2018's Red Sparrow. Though her turns in Don't Look Up, Dark Phoenix, and Causeway kept her on the radar, she propels this comedy for sure. As Maddie, a down-on-her-luck woman about to lose her home, she absolutely shines. Maddie takes an unorthodox job from two concerned parents: To help their 19-year-old son come out of his shell before college. While Maddie goes into it for the money, she soon finds a solace and comfort with young Percy. Equal parts comedy and dramatic coming-of-age story, this is one that will either delight or fully bore yo
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 45. / 63 Read more »
Source: HuffPostCanada - 🏆 61. / 53 Read more »
Source: FashionCanada - 🏆 35. / 63 Read more »
Source: boredpanda - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »
Source: CBCNews - 🏆 2. / 99 Read more »
Source: boredpanda - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »