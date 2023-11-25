Canadian Minister Supports NextStar Energy's Plan to Bring in Foreign Workers for Battery Plant

Federal Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne expresses support for NextStar Energy Inc.'s plan to bring in foreign workers to build a battery plant in Windsor, Ont. He wants to ensure that Canadians are not overlooked in favor of foreign workers and plans to discuss the minimum number of foreign workers needed for specialized equipment assembly and installation.





Federal Ministers Downplay Number of Foreign Workers for NextStar Battery PlantFederal ministers downplayed the number of foreign workers NextStar Energy Inc. will bring in to help build its heavily subsidized battery plant in Windsor, Ont., without providing specifics as to how many they expect will come.

Conservative Leader Calls for Inquiry into Jobs at NextStar FactoryConservative Leader Pierre Poilievre wants a full inquiry into the hiring of temporary workers from Korea at the NextStar factory. He demands the Prime Minister to make public the contract with Stellantis NV and LG Energy Solution Ltd.

South Korean Workers to Join Windsor's NextStar EV Battery FactoryWorkers from South Korea will be coming to work on Windsor's NextStar EV battery factory, sparking backlash from politicians who say the jobs should go to Canadians because of the massive taxpayer subsidies the companies received.

