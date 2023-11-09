Hostages Released in Exchange for Prisoners in Israel-Hamas Deal

Late in the afternoon on Friday (morning here in Canada), as the sun was setting over the Gaza Strip, 13 hostages kidnapped by Hamas were, before making their way back to Israel. In exchange, 39 Palestinian prisoners, some of whom participated in stabbing attacks against Israelis, gain their freedom. Despite appearances that Hamas is coming out on top here, it is a necessary sacrifice on the part of the Israelis.

agreed to by Israel and Hamas on Wednesday, a total of at least 50 hostages are set to be released, in exchange for 150 Palestinian prisoners and a four-day pause in the fighting (with the option to extend the ceasefire by a day for each additional group of 10 hostages released). The deal was welcome news to the families of those who are being held captive, but it has not been not without controversy.





