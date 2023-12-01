NHL Season: Five Biggest Storylines So Far

The NHL season is quickly taking shape, and fans around the league are finding out what their teams are made of. For some, like the surprising Detroit Red Wings, the Christmas season brings an air of excitement as playoff dreams become less and less far-fetched. For others, like the floundering Devils, something needs to change before disappointing trends become the theme of the year. Off the ice, transaction dominoes are falling fast, and soon the trade market will be in full swing.
Wherever you look, there are storylines popping up. Here are five of the biggest.The Detroit Red Wings’ fast start to the season reeked of unsustainability. That’s not a knock on Detroit; every team benefits from streaks and runs during different times of the season, and they happened to fall into one just as the year began. Dylan Larkin, Alex DeBrincat, and Shayne Gostisbehere were ostensibly possessed by Gretzky, Kurri, and Coffey as the Wings cashed in on 40% of power plays through their first handful of games, but it was never going to las
