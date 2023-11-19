William Nylander's Impressive Start to the 2023-24 NHL Season

Records, but he simply does not care about individual accolades, which may just happen to be the byproduct of a tour-de-force start to the 2023-24 campaign. Nylander has unlocked complete, all-around excellence while carrying a season-long point streak as the Maple Leafs embark upon their trip to Sweden for the NHL Global Series, a homecoming of sorts for the 27-year-old.
Tied for ninth in the NHL in goals (10) and eighth in points (22), Nylander is on pace for 55 goals and 121 points, both of which would be career-best totals and exemplify why his 15-game point streak to begin the season should put him in the early conversation for the Hart Trophy. It’s not a stretch to suggest that Nylander could surpass Doug Gilmour’s franchise record 127 points in a single season.. Nylander is tied for fifth in shots at 5-on-5, he’s ranked 14th in individual expected goals and he’s never been more effective as a goal scorer or as a playmaker. William Nylander is putting himself in the early conversation for some major hardwar
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: DailyFaceoff - 🏆 42. / 28,125 Read more »
Source: DailyFaceoff - 🏆 42. / 28,125 Read more »
Source: DailyFaceoff - 🏆 42. / 28,125 Read more »
Source: SooToday - 🏆 42. / 28,125 Read more »
Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 42. / 28,125 Read more »
Source: TSN_Sports - 🏆 42. / 28,125 Read more »