William Nylander's Impressive Start to the 2023-24 NHL Season

Records, but he simply does not care about individual accolades, which may just happen to be the byproduct of a tour-de-force start to the 2023-24 campaign. Nylander has unlocked complete, all-around excellence while carrying a season-long point streak as the Maple Leafs embark upon their trip to Sweden for the NHL Global Series, a homecoming of sorts for the 27-year-old.

Tied for ninth in the NHL in goals (10) and eighth in points (22), Nylander is on pace for 55 goals and 121 points, both of which would be career-best totals and exemplify why his 15-game point streak to begin the season should put him in the early conversation for the Hart Trophy. It’s not a stretch to suggest that Nylander could surpass Doug Gilmour’s franchise record 127 points in a single season.. Nylander is tied for fifth in shots at 5-on-5, he’s ranked 14th in individual expected goals and he’s never been more effective as a goal scorer or as a playmaker. William Nylander is putting himself in the early conversation for some major hardwar





SIMMONS SAYS: William Nylander proving his worth as free agency looms for Leafs star

Maple Leafs' William Nylander Impresses Opponents with Skill and Creativity

Opponents of the Maple Leafs, including the Predators, are in awe of William Nylander's incredible skills and highlight-reel moves. Nylander's speed, skill, and passing ability make him a formidable player. His recent performances have left opponents amazed and impressed.

