Cryptocurrency Market Sees Bullish November as ETF Speculation Grows

(Kitco News) - November marked one of the most bullish months for the cryptocurrency market in several years as speculation around the approval of the first spot Bitcoin (BTC) exchange-traded fund (ETF) reignited interest in the asset class as a whole. According to the November Digital Asset Management Review report from CCData, the assets under management (AUM) of digital asset investment products grew by 14.1% to $43.3 billion, bringing the cumulative 2023 increase to 120%.

“This recent upswing follows the growing prominence of ETF discussions, with an increasing number of institutions participating in the race for Ether spot ETF, and the rising likelihood of the approval of a Bitcoin spot ETF,” the report said. “The momentum in Bitcoin's price, which surpassed $38,000 on November 24th, also served as a catalyst for the rise in AUM.” Aggregate monthly products Au





