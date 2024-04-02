Newfoundland Growlers Cease Operations in ECHL

The Newfoundland Growlers have ceased operations with just weeks left in the regular season. The ECHL announced on Tuesday that the league’s board of governors has voted to terminate the Membership of the Newfoundland Growlers, effective immediately, for failure to fulfill its obligations under the ECHL Bylaws. “We are saddened to lose ECHL hockey in the Newfoundland market,” said ECHL Commissioner Ryan Crelin.

"We'd like to thank the Growlers fans and partners for their support of the team throughout their existence, and are hopeful that hockey can return to the region for their dedicated and passionate fanbase.""Despite the efforts of our front-office, Deacon Sports and Entertainment regrets to announce that the sale of the Newfoundland Growlers could not be finalized prior to the league-mandated April 2, 2024 deadlin

