Lizzo clarifies her statement about quitting music

Last week, Lizzo caused a stir among her loyal social media followers after she posted a statement to her Instagram page in which she said she was 'tired' of the criticism often directed her way 'by everyone in my life and on the internet.' She ended saying, 'I quit.' The post spurred speculation that Lizzo was done with her music career, but the 'About Damn Time' singer now says her statement was misinterpreted.

'When I say 'I quit,' I mean I quit giving any negative energy attention,' she said in a video posted to her Instagram page on Tuesday

Lizzo Walks Back 'I Quit' Post, Claims It Wasn't About MusicDavid Moye is a journalist with 20 years experience writing on offbeat subjects. He is the former senior editor of Wireless Flash, a news agency that provided The Daily Show, Good Morning America and many other shows with guest booking and news segments.

