New nature centre at Guelph Lake Conservation Area aiming for spring 2024 opening

A single-detached residential home on Conservation Road has been used as the nature centre since 1982. Chair and Guelph-Eramosa Mayor Chris White said it had outlived its usefulness. “This particular site will be purpose-built with indoor classrooms, accessibility and proper washrooms, all the current things required under the code so it will be a nicer, newer, modern facility.”“We have an 850-metre trail surrounded by all types of stuff outside… to learn about nature,” White said. “There will be some in-classroom work. Of course, the emphasis will be on the outdoor learning.”

Plans on the new building were first introduced in 2011. It had an original price tag of around $3 million. Since then, it went through a number of modifications including the removal of one classroom from the original design. The cost of the building is now around $1.6 million.

“The concern would be that it would drag on longer,” said White. “It’s hard when a project goes on forever, we’d like to see the end of the tunnel. But we were going to stick with it. I was not worried that it would ever go away, it just would have taken a longer time.”

Much of the cost is being covered through fundraising. That includes a $600,000 donation from the Rotary Club of Guelph to mark their 100th anniversary in 2020. The donation will support the nature centre as well as a new astronomy program and enhancements to the Guelph Lake trail network.

