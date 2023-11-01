Idaho Mom, Son Accused Of Kidnapping Teen For Abortion In Oregon

Court documents show Idaho police began investigating the mother and son earlier this summer after a 15-year-old girl’s mother told authorities her daughter had been sexually assaulted and later taken to Oregon to have an abortion.With some narrow technical exceptions, abortion is banned throughout pregnancy in Republican-controlled Idaho. The procedure is legal in left-leaning Oregon, prompting many patients toIdaho’s Republican-controlled Legislature and Republican Gov.

According to an affidavit, the girl’s mother believed her daughter was living with her father but told authorities she later discovered that the teen was staying at her boyfriend’s house for several months in Pocatello, Idaho, located in the southeastern part of the state.

The girl told law enforcement officials that she began having a consensual sexual relationship with her boyfriend when he was 17 and she was 15. The relationship continued when he turned 18, right around when the girl said she became pregnant.According to court documents, the girl said she was “happy” when she found out she was pregnant, but her boyfriend was not — warning that he would not pay for child support and that he would end their relationship.

The mother of the boyfriend later demanded the girl not to tell her parents and threatened to “kick her out of their house” if she did. The girl then told authorities she traveled to Bend, Oregon — about 550 miles (885 km) from Pocatello — with her boyfriend and his mom in May to get an abortion. Police later used the cellphone data from the girl’s phone to confirm that the trio traveled to Oregon around the same time.

