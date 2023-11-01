Conservatives to force vote on exempting all forms of home heating from federal carbon tax

Conservatives will be use their “opposition day motion” on Thursday to bring up the grievances of Canadians who feel left out from the federal government’s new exemption on home heating oil.on the carbon tax, but the pressure is increasing from provincial premiers and parties.to his counterparts in Alberta and Saskatchewan in saying that the federal carve-out targeted mainly at Atlantic Canadians is unfair, and that Canadians from coast to coast are struggling with home heating bills.

In a speech to his caucus, Poilievre accused Trudeau of turning Canadians against each other as the federal Liberals are dipping in the polls. “Let’s pause the carbon tax on all home heating until Canadians go to the polls, so that we can have a carbon tax election,” he said.“I think Canadians are deeply, deeply concerned about the need to continue to fight climate change in ways that makes life more affordable for them,” he said.

Liberal MP Kody Blois, who is chair of the Atlantic caucus, said approximately one million Canadian households still use oil to heat their homes — including a quarter of them in Atlantic Canada — and they will benefit from the tax exemption too.

“The reality is that home heating oil, yes, it is acute in Atlantic Canada, but make no mistake, this is a national program,” said Blois. All provinces can decide to participate in the federal subsidy program, provided they match the federal contribution of $5,000 to install a new heat pump.

Boissonnault stressed that home heating oil costs four times the price of natural gas and produces twice the greenhouse gas emissions. “Back home, we have more choice,” he said.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SALTWIRE NETWORK: US Treasury to borrow $776 billion in Q4Explore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕

SALTWIRE NETWORK: Families of Hamas's hostages come to Ottawa seeking 'decisive action' to help free the victimsExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕

SALTWIRE NETWORK: BOC Governor Macklem: monetary policy is working, but inflation persistsExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕

SALTWIRE NETWORK: Proposed CBRM amendments to controversial funding-agreement bill dismissed at committeeExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕

SALTWIRE NETWORK: Maple Leafs' Tavares on death of Adam Johnson: 'Devastating to see'Explore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕

SALTWIRE NETWORK: Man charged with aggravated assault in Corner Brook has case set over to Nov. 21Explore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕