Megan Fox defends Chelsea Blackwell from online bullying

The 37-year-old star stood up for Chelsea and said she didn’t deserve to get “bullied” for what she said.

Megan Fox addressed the backlash that “Love Is Blind” star Chelsea Blackwell received after claiming people have told her she looks like the actress“It’s just because I have dark hair and blue eyes,” she said on the show. “But I don’t see it so don’t get excited. That’s the only reason, there’s nothing else.”

“I’ve never had more people text me about something,” she said, “because I don’t really watch TV very much.”

