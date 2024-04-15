Megan Fox Defends 'Love Is Blind' Star Chelsea Blackwell Over Resemblance Claims

Megan Fox recently addressed the controversy surrounding “ Love Is Blind ” star Chelsea Blackwell ’s claim of resembling the actress.

The drama began after Chelsea claimed on the dating show that numerous people have pointed out to her that she resembled Megan, the actress known for her roles in blockbuster films like Transformers. Chelsea was relentlessly mocked by the internet for saying she looked like Megan’s doppelganger. The backlash prompted her to release a TikTok video, where the ‘Love is Blind’ contestant said: “This would be a great time for the people who have ever told me that I resembled her to come forward. Please, I’m begging you.”

“But I’ve had a lot of people text me and stop me. Even other celebrities at like Oscar parties were like, ‘Do you watch Love is Blind?’ And I was like, ‘No, but I know what you’re talking about,’” she went on to say.While the actress admitted she had not watched the episode in question, she revealed that Chelsea did not deserve to get bullied for her remarks.“I don’t think she deserved that. I think people went way too hard,” she added.

