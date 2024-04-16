Mexico's Presidential Favorite Unveils $13.57 Billion Plan for Renewable Energy

MEXICO CITY - The favorite to win Mexico 's presidential election in June, Claudia Sheinbaum , on Monday outlined a plan to invest $13.57 billion in new energy generation projects through 2030.

"We are working on the national energy plan not only through 2030, but to 2050," Sheinbaum said, referring to the deadline set by international agreements on climate change. Sheinbaum, a close ally of Lopez Obrador, holds a comfortable lead of more than 20 percentage points over her closest challenger, opposition candidate Xochitl Galvez.

Mexico Presidential Election Claudia Sheinbaum Renewable Energy Investment Wind Power Solar Power Hydroelectric Plants Fossil Fuels

