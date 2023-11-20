Loose Alpaca Corralled by Ontario Provincial Police on Highway 400

A loose alpaca is corralled by Ontario Provincial Police on Highway 400. In a tweet published Sunday, Ontario Provincial Police said the animal was found on Highway 400 before it was corralled by officers with its Aurora detachment. 'See alpacas go slow' doesn't have the same ring as 'SeeSnowGoSlow' but honestly, if you see one on the highway... slow down. Police said the animal's owner was contacted, but it's unclear how the animal got onto the highway in the first place.





