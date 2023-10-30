4 cars hit moose on Highway 416

An OPP post on X says the vehicles hit the animal on southbound Highway 416 near CR 20 in North Grenville, Ont. Cont. Dave Holmes from the Grenville detachment of the OPP said the incident occurred around 8:30 p.m. and the moose has died.

Officers were able to clear the roadway relatively quickly without a significant traffic impact, Holmes said.Ontario lowering age for regular breast cancer screenings to 40Cleanup from fire at Ottawa Hospital General Campus delaying surgeries this weekRussian President Vladimir Putin called a meeting of top security and law enforcement officials, the day after a mob stormed the airport in the region of Dagestan after a plane from the Israeli city of Tel Aviv landed there.

In the wake of the federal government announcing changes to the carbon tax, a former Liberal Party strategist is predicting that the carbon tax might not be part of the Liberals’ plan when the next election rolls around.American hockey player Adam Johnson, who appeared in 13 NHL games with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2019 and 2020, has died after his neck was cut by a skate blade during a game in England on Saturday, his team said. He was 29. headtopics.com

Ontario is lowering the age for regular, publicly funded breast cancer screenings from 50 to 40, which Health Minister Sylvia Jones says will help with early detection.A justice of the peace in northwestern Ontario who tried to help her son with a traffic offence was removed from office because she failed to show remorse for her actions, an appeals court has ruled.An 18-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a dog at a downtown Toronto park last month.

The Manitoba General Employees Union (MGEU) says its members employed by Manitoba Public Insurance (MPI) will vote on a new employer offer Monday.

Vehicle reported stolen from St. Catharines, Ont. found in eastern OntarioOntario Provincial Police say a vehicle that was reported stolen from St. Catharines, Ont. was found last week in eastern Ontario.

Grade 2 Teacher Wins Provincial Teaching Award for Promoting Social Equity and DiversityKristina Carley, the teacher behind the first gender and sexuality alliance diversity club at a Burnaby elementary school, has been honored with a Premier's Award for Excellence in Education. Carley's work in creating a GSA diversity club and installing a rainbow walkway at the school has been recognized for its impact and willingness to take risks. She is also a leader in promoting sexual orientation and gender identity education and environmental education.

Tla'amin Nation and provincial government sign agreement for economic reconciliation and environment stewardshipThe Tla'amin Nation and the provincial government have signed an agreement to work together on a future for the tiskʷat site, recognizing its historical and contemporary significance. The agreement aims to right past wrongs and create environmental and economic benefits for the Tla'amin Nation and the surrounding community.

Enforcement Blitz on Highway 144 Results in Multiple ChargesAn enforcement blitz conducted by police, the MTO and conservation officers on Highway 144 resulted in several charges. Over 400 contacts were made with vehicles, resulting in 117 Mandatory Alcohol Screening tests. Conservation Officers issued seven charges and 11 warnings, while the MTO issued multiple charges and seized plates on commercial motor vehicles.

Dramatic Crash on Toronto Highway Results in Driver's Jail TimeA video capturing a high-speed crash on a Toronto highway has led to the driver being sentenced to jail. The footage shows the driver losing control of their vehicle, causing a multi-car collision. The incident resulted in injuries to several individuals involved. The court deemed the driver's actions reckless and dangerous, leading to a jail sentence as a consequence.

Yarmouth Town Council Approves Bylaw Allowing Off-Highway Vehicles on Water StreetThe Town of Yarmouth is pleased to announce that off-highway vehicles (OHVs) will now be permitted to travel along Water Street, connecting two rail trails and local businesses. The new bylaw, unanimously approved by Yarmouth Town Council, allows OHVs that meet specific requirements to access Water Street. This decision comes after years of advocacy and the passing of Bill 273, which grants towns the power to enact their own bylaws for OHV access.