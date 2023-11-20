Microsoft Hires OpenAI Founders to Lead AI Research Team

Microsoft has hired the founders of OpenAI to lead its AI research team following a shakeup at ChatGPT maker. Nepal has banned TikTok, claiming it disrupts social harmony. Astronomers have discovered a Milky Way-like spiral galaxy from the early days of the universe, previously thought impossible. Canadian Members of Parliament have spent over $14.6 million on travel in the first half of 2023.

A new report suggests that the top one per cent of earners are driving the climate crisis and calls for higher taxes on income, wealth, and corporate profits. Heavy fighting has erupted around a hospital in northern Gaza as Israel continues its offensive against Hamas





